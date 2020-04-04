Sky Sports Golf studio shockers: Shanks, duffs and many more fails!

3:27 Butch Harmon, Andrew Coltart and Tony Johnstone all made our compilation of all-time Sky Sports Golf fails, featuring duffs, shanks and many other shockers! Butch Harmon, Andrew Coltart and Tony Johnstone all made our compilation of all-time Sky Sports Golf fails, featuring duffs, shanks and many other shockers!

The Sky Sports Golf team love to offer help and guidance to amateur golfers during live coverage, although things often don't turn out as planned!

Our team may have contained major champions, Ryder Cup players and some of the game's greatest coaches through the years, along with a range of European Tour winners, but it hasn't prevented a whole host of golfing shockers from taking place in the studio.

From Simon Holmes nearly taking out Andrew Coltart with a stray swing to Rich Beem's failed attempts to hack out of a pot bunker, we've delved into the archives to look back at some of our all-time favourite talent fails.

Coltart features on multiple occasions after leaving David Howell and those watching on in stitches with his efforts in the Open Zone, as does Wayne Riley for an incredible shank with a short iron!

Jamie Weir's short game troubles on the mock 17th at The Players make the shortlist, as does Luke Donald taking a closer look at Sarah Stirk's swing after being stitched up by the production team live on-air.

Shanking from Denis Pugh and Tony Johnstone has been dug out from some retro studio coverage for your amusement, as has Butch Harmon demonstrating that not every shot is perfect when the cameras are rolling.

Click on the video above to look back at some of Sky Sports Golf's all-time studio shockers!