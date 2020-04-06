Coronavirus: European Tour cancels inaugural Scandinavian Mixed

Henrik Stenson had been due to co-host the event

The European Tour and Ladies European Tour have announced that the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-sanctioned mixed event, hosted by former major champions Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, was due to take place at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm from June 11-14.

Men and women were set to go head-to-head on the same course for one prize fund and trophy, the first European Tour event of its kind, but the tournament now won't feature on the 2020 schedule.

The event is set to feature on the European Tour schedule in 2021

The Trophée Hassan II in Morocco and the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour, which were scheduled to take place concurrently from June 4-7, have also been postponed and are looking to be rescheduled later in the season.

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, said: "We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to Coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority.

"We thank all stakeholders involved in Trophée Hassan II and the Scandinavian Mixed - including His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid and the Hassan II Trophy Association, the Ladies European Tour and Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam. Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation."

The US Open, set to be held at Winged Foot in New York from June 18-21, is now the earliest possible return date to competitive action, while the next regular European Tour event is now currently the BMW International Open in Germany from June 25-28.