Sky Sports Golf podcast: When will golf return from coronavirus?

Rich Beem, Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart discussed golf's new major schedule and looked at when sport could resume in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The trio joined host Josh Antmann to reflect on the significant changes to the golfing calendar in recent days, with The Open cancelled for the first time since World War II, the Masters moved to November and both the US Open and PGA Championship getting new slots in the 2020 schedule.

A joint statement by golf's governing bodies confirmed the new-look programme for the second half of the season, although the podcast panel were unconvinced the PGA Championship will be able to kick off the major season at TPC Harding Park from August 6-9.

"You need to be to have players to be able to play the tournament," Dougherty told the Sky Sports Podcast. "Could you produce an international field that is the PGA Championship with the restrictions that will probably still in place?

"To imagine in that short space of time we're going to be in a position where we can get these guys to a tournament, cover a tournament and put it on in its entirety, that does justice to one of the four majors, is something I just find hard to imagine."

Brooks Koepka is a back-to-back winner of the PGA Championship

As well as dissecting all the tournament changes, Beem explains the current situation in his home state of Texas and explains how different parts of the USA are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett also makes a cameo appearance to reveal how he has been keeping competitive during the sporting shutdown, ahead of an extended podcast with him later in the week.

