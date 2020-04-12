Tiger Woods at the Masters: Which of his five Augusta wins was best?

Tiger Woods has celebrated Masters victory five times during his illustrious career, but which was the best of his Augusta victories?

Woods claimed a historic 15th major title in last year's contest, some 22 years on after celebrating a breakthrough success and maiden Green Jacket as a 21-year-old.

The winning margin to secure his first major in 1997 remains the largest in Masters history, while his two-shot triumph in 2001 saw him complete the "Tiger Slam" and become the first to hold all four majors concurrently.

Woods successfully defended his title a year later to join Jack Nicklaus and Sir Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back winners of the Masters, before recovering from being seven strokes off the pace after the opening day in 2005 to beat Chris DiMarco in a play-off for a fourth Masters victory.

The former world No 1 then had to wait another 14 years for further Masters success in 2009, 11 years on from his most recent major win, as Woods signalled the end of an injury-plagued few years to register a one-shot victory.

Which of Woods' victories was the most impressive? Cast your vote from the options below!

