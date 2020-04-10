Tiger Woods at the Masters: Which Augusta records has he broken?

Tiger Woods has achieved more success at the Masters than any other major during his illustrious career, breaking a host of records at Augusta National along the way.

The former world No 1 claimed a fifth Masters victory in the 2019 contest, moving him within one of Jack Nicklaus' all-time Augusta tally and three away from his total of 18 major titles.

Woods' success last year, aged 43, saw him become the second-oldest winner in Masters history and the oldest holder of the Green Jacket since Nicklaus' victory as a 46-year-old in 1986.

Woods won the Masters for a fourth time in 2005

The most recent win came some 22 years after Woods' major breakthrough in 1997, just two years less than the gap between Nicklaus' first and last major victories, with the duo now the only players to win the Green Jacket in three different decades.

Woods had previously not won the Masters since 2005 and had gone 11 years without any major success prior to last year's glory, equalling the longest gap ever recorded between sequential major wins.

Twenty-five years on from the 15-time major champion making his Augusta debut as an amateur, 15th Club have trawled through the archives to look at ten of the other Masters records Woods has broken…

> Largest margin of victory of all-time (12 strokes in 1997)

> ​​​Youngest Masters champion all-time (1997; age 21 years, 3 months, 14 days)

> Lowest score over last 54 holes (15 under in 1997)

> Largest 54-hole lead in tournament history (Nine strokes in 1997)

> Lowest score over 72 holes (-18 in 1997; tied with Jordan Spieth in 2015)

> Most 72-hole scores of eight under or lower (Eight; tied with Phil Mickelson)

> Most consecutive rounds at par or better (16; 2007-11)

> Most times with all four rounds under par in the same tournament (five)

> Most consecutive birdies made (Seven in 2005; tied with Steve Pate in 1999)

> Most career earnings in Masters Tournament history ($9.5m)

