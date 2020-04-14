Ian Poulter, Francesco Laporta star in golf's top home trick-shots

0:59 Ian Poulter, Francesco Laporta and some ridiculously good trick-shots feature in the stay-at-home golf shots of the week! Ian Poulter, Francesco Laporta and some ridiculously good trick-shots feature in the stay-at-home golf shots of the week!

One-handed chipping into a golf bag, hole-outs across water and a pitch into a moving roll of tape all feature in golf’s stay-at-home trick-shots of the week!

With the golfing schedule still in pieces and courses closed across large parts of the globe, professionals and amateurs have been turning to social media to show off the state of their game.

Ian Poulter wowed his Instagram following with a remarkable one-handed chip into one of his former Ryder Cup bags, without looking, while Italy's Francesco Laporta made the most of a swimming pool to skid his ball onto dry land and into the hole.

An incredible flop shot over a fence into a tiny bowl also features, as does a ball swirling into a swinging target, plus a young golfing trickster's attempt to land a shot into the cup situated on his head!

Click on the video above to see the best self-isolation golf shots of the week!