Llanymynech Golf Club: Confusion for course which straddles English-Welsh border

Llanymynech Golf Club, where different parts of the course are in England and Wales

Officials at Llanymynech Golf Club – the only course to straddle the English-Welsh border – are awaiting clarification on whether they can reopen following new lockdown rules.

The course boasts a unique claim to fame in that you can play one round of golf in two separate countries, but the move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to loosen some restrictions on English residents is at odds with Wales' extension of the 'stay at home' message.

Golf is among a select-few recreational sports permitted in England from Wednesday, providing social distancing is still enforced.

The course, which is the boyhood home venue of 1991 Masters winner Ian Woosnam, sees players tee off in Wales from holes one to three, before doing so again on hole four only to putt out in England.

Ian Woosnam was the victorious Ryder Cup captain at the K Club in 2006

Members enter the club from the English village of 'Pant' but with different parts of the course being in both England and Wales it is unclear how the course can operate.

Club secretary Sian Whiteoak told Sky Sports News: "We have put in a number of calls and we await clarification before we make any decisions on what we can do."

Golfing authorities in the UK, including The R&A, appear to have been caught by surprise following the government announcement on Sunday, while Scottish Golf announced they will not sanction the reopening of golf courses this week.

The R&A issued a statement which did not clarify whether they backed the resumption of club golf in England or not, while England Golf wants more information and guidance from the government ahead of Wednesday's proposed reopening.

"England Golf is lobbying government in order to publish the best operational guidance for our clubs and golfers ahead of Wednesday's return to play," a statement read.

"We will communicate guidance after our discussions with government and other industry partners as soon as it is practicable. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time."