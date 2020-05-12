The Golf Show on Sky Sports: Eddie Pepperell among this week's guests

Eddie Pepperell, Richard Boxall and Robert Lee all feature in another bumper episode of The Golf Show, live on Sky Sports.

Pepperell will join host Nick Dougherty to discuss how he is dealing with life in lockdown and get the players perspective of when he thinks the European Tour will return, as well as reflect on the possible travel challenges facing golfers in the months ahead.

The panel give their thoughts on the news golf courses will reopen on Wednesday and with people from different households being able to play in a two-ball, with the guests also discussing the other major talking points from the golfing world.

Golf Channel's Damon Hack joins us to give us the view of golf in America and bring the latest build-up to the charity skins game involving Rory McIlroy on Sunday, plus take a closer look at how the PGA Tour is preparing a return to competitive action next month.

We will hear the thoughts of Marcus Armitage after his recent appearance on the Sky Sports Golf podcast and get a sneak preview of Boxall's extended chat with David Feherty, which becomes available to watch via Sky Sports On Demand from Friday, May 15.

There's a look at how golfers have been keeping busy during the golfing shutdown and a round-up of the best of golf on social media, while you can get involved with the show by using #SkyGolfShow on Twitter.

