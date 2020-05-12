Charley Hull or Georgia Hall: Which win should be shown on Sky Sports?

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have both celebrated success on the LPGA Tour, but which of their breakthrough victories would you like to see again on Sky Sports?

The English pair are the latest to feature in our #SkyChooseDay poll, where Sky Sports viewers get to select the tournament that they want to see the final round repeated in its entirety.

Hull secured her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2016, posting a bogey-free 66 on the final day to claim a two-shot win in Florida.

Hull's victory was her second of three professional titles

Hall is Britain's most recent female major champion after she claimed her maiden LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour title at the 2018 Women's British Open, with a final-round 67 giving her a two-shot victory at Royal Lytham.

A viewer vote launches every Tuesday and runs through to the Thursday evening, with the winning tournament from our shortlist then shown the following Tuesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Each vote will have a selection of options from a theme, which could be a specific player, tournament or area of golf, with every week offering something different from the golfing archives.

Which English victory would you like to see again, in full, from 6pm on Tuesday, May 19? Cast your vote from the options below!