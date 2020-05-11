Golfers in England permitted to play with people from outside own household from Wednesday

Golfers will be given the chance to play with people from outside their own household from Wednesday, according to updated government guidelines.

Golf courses in England are set to reopen this Wednesday, although clubs in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to remain closed for the time being.

It was initially expected that groups would be restricted to two people, both from the same home, but updated regulations now permit playing with "one other person from outside your household" as long as social distancing rules are followed.

The government guidance document entitled "Staying alert and safe (Social distancing)" reads: "From Wednesday 13 May, the government will also allow outdoor sports facilities - such as tennis and basketball courts, golf courses and bowling greens - to open.

Clubhouses will remain closed

"But you should only use these alone, with members of your household, or with one other person from outside your household, while keeping two metres apart at all times."

The guidance was issued less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and insisted that any sports given the green light to resume this week could be enjoyed only between members of the same household.

"We want to encourage more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise," said the PM. "You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own households."

But Scottish Golf revealed on Monday that their courses would be staying closed under the advice of their First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, with the governing bodies for Wales and Northern Ireland expected to follow suit.

An R&A statement, issued before the updated government guidance, read: "The UK Government has announced that golf will be able to resume in England on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.

"There is no change to the current position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in these countries must remain closed for now.

Strict protocols will be enforced when courses reopen

"It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come.

"As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so. We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times.

"Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes."