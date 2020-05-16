TaylorMade Driving Relief quiz: Test your skins golf knowledge!

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the TaylorMade Driving Relief this weekend, live on Sky Sports, it's time to put your knowledge of previous skins golf matches to the test!

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

World No 1 Rory McIlroy partners Dustin Johnson in the star-studded team event at Seminole Golf Club on Sunday, with Rickie Fowler teaming up with Matthew Wolff to complete the line-up.

The charity contest will raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts and is the latest high-profile skins match to be televised, with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus among the list of golfing greats to have competed in similar competitions.

Live McIlroy & DJ v Fowler & Wolff Live on

The PGA Tour used to have the Skins Game as an unofficial money event, with Greg Norman and Fred Couples in the list of former winners, while more recently The Challenge: Japan Skins was held ahead of the inaugural ZOZO Championship.

How much can you remember about past skins matches? Tackle our quickfire quiz and see how you get on!

Watch the TaylorMade Driving Relief live on Sunday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!