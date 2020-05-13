TaylorMade Driving Relief: Things to know about Covid-19 charity skins game

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports

Live televised golf makes a long-awaited return this Sunday at the TaylorMade Driving Relief, live on Sky Sports, with a star-studded line-up featuring in the charity contest.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson join forces to play against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, with both teams raising money and awareness for Covid-19 related charities.

McIlroy's team will play to raise money for the American Nurses Foundational and Fowler's pair for the CDC Foundation, with the contest the first live televised golf in either the UK or the USA since the opening round of The Players on Thursday March 12.

How will it work? How will golfers stay safe? We answer some of the questions about Sunday's event…

WHAT IS THE FORMAT?

The two teams will play in a better-ball skins game, where each player is playing every shot and the team with the lowest score per hole winning that 'skin' and the money that comes with it.

It's a similar format used during fourballs in the Ryder Cup, but the big difference is that a tied hole isn't halved between the two teams. Instead, the skin and money instead carried over to the next hole and all future holes until a one is won by a team.

Fowler and McIlroy are on opposite sides for the team contest

Each team will start with $500,000 and the pair that goes on to earn the most money wins the match, regardless of how many skins they have claimed during the 18-hole contest.

HOW MUCH IS A SKIN WORTH?

The holes increase in value as the round progresses, with the first six holes each worth $50,000 and then each of the following 10 holes worth $100,000.

The prize doubles again at the par-three 17th, where $200,000 will be available, with the 18th hole then worth $500,000. If the final skin is tied, then the players will return to the 17th hole for either a shortened par-three challenge or a closest-to-the-hole contest to determine the winner.

Johnson and McIlroy have spent a combined 192 weeks at world No 1

UnitedHealth Group has pledged $3million for the game, funding the $500,000 starting money for each team and providing the remaining $2milion pool being spread across each skin.

HOW ELSE IS MONEY RAISED?

Farmers Insurance has made an extra $1million available to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID-19 health workers and impacted frontline shift employees, with players earning extra money for the charity based on their low scoring.

Players will earn an extra $25,000 for every birdie they make and $50,000 for an eagle, while an albatross or hole-in-one will be worth $150,000. Even if the putt doesn't affect the team score, all putts for birdie or better can't be conceded and must be holed to earn the additional money.

There will also be two long-drive contests, worth $100,000 at the second hole and $150,000 on the 14th hole, where tee shots don't need to finish in the fairway to count towards the distance.

WHAT ABOUT SAFETY?

No fans or spectators will be permitted on-site, while everyone at Seminole will be asked to always socially distance and frequently sanitize their hands at the course.

McIlroy had posted top-five finishes in his previous seven worldwide starts

The flag, flagstick and cup liner will be disinfected before play and rakes will be removed from the course, with rules officials handling flagsticks to ensure players avoid touching or attending them.

Everyone on-site will be subject to questionnaires, temperature checks and Covid-19 testing, with the event following all guidelines and mandates issued by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County and the city of Juno Beach.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT?

Fans at home will be able to contribute to the fundraising efforts online, with the event having a special GoFundMe page that is taking donations.

Watch the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday May 17 live from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!