KLPGA Championship resumes: How golf looks in Covid-19 pandemic

Many players chose to wear masks during the opening round of the KLPGA Championship

South Korea's women's golf tour has officially resumed, giving us an insight on how professional golf will potentially look globally in the weeks and months ahead.

The KLPGA Championship marks the first tournament played on a professional golf tour that's recognised by the Women's World Golf Rankings since March 15, following the global golfing shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three of the world's top 10 are in action at Lakewood Country Club, just outside of Seoul, with the event closed to the public and numerous safety measures have been put in place to limit the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Players and caddies are discouraged from making hand contact with one another

Players are required to wear masks before and after play, with many wearing one during their round, while players are expected to social distance and stay a minimum of two metres from their competitors.

Sanitizing areas are set up at the entrance to the practice range and the media centre is being sprayed, while players, caddies and support staff all get their temperatures taken as they arrive at the course.

The media centre was sprayed with a anti-septic solution

Seon Woo Bae, Char Young2 Kim and Se Lin Hyun are in a three-way tie for the early lead after all posting a five-under 67 on the opening day, with A Yeon Cho one of three players a shot back in tied-fourth.

Top seed Sung Hyun Park is six off the pace alongside reigning US Women's Open champions Jeongeun Lee6 after carding opening-round 73s, while world No 6 Sei Young Kim started her week with a two-over 74.

Sung Hyun Park's caddie wore protective gloves during the round

The LPGA Tour isn't due to resume until the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, with the next Ladies European Tour event currently the Mediterranean Ladies Open from July 16-19.