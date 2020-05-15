Rory McIlroy criticises Donald Trump for coronavirus response: 'It's not the way a leader should act'
By Reuters
Last Updated: 15/05/20 10:02pm
Rory McIlroy criticised President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf.
McIlroy is set to partner Dustin Johnson in a special charity skins game against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with the event raising money for organisations helping with relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking ahead of the TaylorMade Driver Relief event, the world No 1 spoke out against Trump, who has come under fire for his handling of the current crisis.
"We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast.
"The fact that he's trying to politicise it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible.
"It's not the way a leader should act."
Four-time major champion McIlroy faced fierce criticism for playing with Trump shortly after the Republican president's inauguration in 2017, but said the interaction was not an endorsement.
"The day that I did spend with him and others was very enjoyable," said McIlroy. "That doesn't mean that I agree with everything or, in fact, anything that he says."
Trump has played with several current and former pro golfers, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, 2016 US Open winner Dustin Johnson and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.
"I don't know if he would want to play with me again after what I just said," said McIlroy. "I probably wouldn't again."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
