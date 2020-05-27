Golf's angriest moments: Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and many more!

3:03 From club throwing to club snapping, we look at some of the occasions when golfers have lost their cool on the golf course! From club throwing to club snapping, we look at some of the occasions when golfers have lost their cool on the golf course!

Golfers of all abilities will know that things don't always go to plan on the golf course, with some of the world's top players among those to have let their emotions get the better of them!

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

It's not just amateurs who experience moments of rage or anger during their rounds, whether that be for a bad shot, a misjudged yardage or just general frustration at how the day is going.

From Brooks Koepka snapping the head off his driver to Thomas Pieters using his neck to split a long iron into multiple pieces, we've gone through the archives to look at some of the moments golfers wished weren't caught on camera!

Pieters memorably snapped his club in half during the 2018 BMW PGA Championship

Many have taken out their troubles on the equipment through the years, with Rory McIlroy launching a club into the water during a World Golf Championship at Doral and Victor Dubuisson using his golf bag as a target to take aim at after a difficult week.

McIlroy isn't the only player to be left with one less club in the bag after throwing one in the water, with Sergio Garcia, Emiliano Grillo and John Daly also previously guilty of sending one of their clubs for an unexpected swim!

The Golf Show Live on

Click on the video above to get a sneak peak of golf's biggest tantrums, with the full version available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel!