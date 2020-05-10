Funniest Ryder Cup interviews ever! Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter and more

3:05 Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter all feature in our shortlist of the funniest Ryder Cup interviews of all-time! Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter all feature in our shortlist of the funniest Ryder Cup interviews of all-time!

The Ryder Cup has provided countless memorable moments through the years, with many of those highlights taking place away from the golf course!

A Ryder Cup tradition is for all 24 players to sit down with the media prior to the biennial event, although not every question asked is about the contest coming up that week.

As well as finding out the latest news ahead of the tournament and getting insight from inside the two teams, Sky Sports has always taken the opportunity to try and get the players to reveal all about their colleagues.

From trying to find out who they would least like to share a bathroom with to the golfer they'd least like to partner on the karaoke machine, we've put players to the test to tackle a range of questions they're not used to answering.

We've delved into the archives to look back at some of the best answers to golf's more unusual questions, with Colin Montgomerie's pyjama choice, Ian Poulter's fashion sense and Matt Kuchar's comedian potential among the subjects covered!

Who would make the worst magician? Which player would look best in a kilt? Click on the video above to see some of the funniest Ryder Cup interviews of all-time!