Golf trick-shots of the week: Best eight efforts from social media

0:58 A look back the best golf trick-shots of the week from social media, featuring a record player, roller skates, computers and more! A look back the best golf trick-shots of the week from social media, featuring a record player, roller skates, computers and more!

A record player, a skateboard and holing multiple balls with the same shot all feature in the best golf trick-shots of the week on social media!

The golf courses may be back open in England, along with many other countries across the world, but that hasn't stopped amateurs from staying indoors and getting creative to produce some incredible golf shots.

Golfing tricksters have continued to flood social media with their best efforts during the sporting shutdown, using any space and object they can find to try new ways to impress us with their talents.

From attaching plastic cups to their legs and making a moving hole to using concrete stairs as a golfing obstacle course, amateurs have continued to showcase their skills in brilliant fashion.

Click on the video above to see golf's trick-shots of the week! Think you can do better? Send your videos through to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we'll use the best of them in next week's edition!