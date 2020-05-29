Golf trick-shots of the week: Goals, slabs, pans and more!

0:58 A football goal, frying pans, paving slabs and moving objects all feature in the best golf trick-shots of the week from social media! A football goal, frying pans, paving slabs and moving objects all feature in the best golf trick-shots of the week from social media!

The standard of golfing trick-shots seems to be getting better and better, with football goals, swinging objects and paving slabs all featuring this week’s efforts.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The reopening of golf courses across the UK hasn't stopped plenty from showing off their golfing skills at home, with a host of incredible efforts being posted on social media in recent days.

From a pitch-in off paving slabs and a football goal to a hole-out via a back flick, amateurs and tricksters of all ages have clearly been keeping busy to work on their golf game from home.

Live 2010 Ryder Cup Watchalong Live on

Lots of brilliant efforts have been sent to @SkySportsGolf this week on Instagram, all trying different ways to make the most of their surroundings for golf, leaving plenty of quality contenders on our shortlist.

Click on the video above to watch the best trick-shots of the week, including frying pans, table tennis bats, pirate costumes and even a possible future golfing superstar!

The Golf Show Live on

Think you can do better? Send your videos through to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we'll use the best of them in next week's edition!