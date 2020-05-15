Golf trick-shots of the week! Nine amazing shots from social media

Paving slabs, footballs and holing balls off a frying pan all feature in another amazing week golfing trick-shots on social media!

Amateurs and golfing tricksters have continued to impress during the sporting shutdown, making full use of all their limited space and objects around the house to produce some incredible efforts.

From using window ledges as fast-paced putting surfaces to hole-outs while practising football skills, social media has once again demonstrated how creative people have been while staying at home!

The reopening of golf courses in England has also enabled people to get outside to show off their golfing talents, with driver keepy-ups, garden chairs and rooftops all used to produce some magical moments.

Click on the video above to see golf's trick-shots of the week! Think you can do better? Send your videos through to @SkySportsGolf on Instagram and we'll use the best of them in next week's edition!