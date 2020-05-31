Ryder Cup: Justin Rose feels fan-free contest could be intense

Justin Rose has described the possibility of a fan-free Ryder Cup as "mind-blowing" and feels the event could be more intense without spectators.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have been among the golfers to publicly speak out against the idea of holding the biennial contest - set to take place in September - behind closed doors.

Although a decision has yet to be made on whether the event will go ahead at Whistling Straits as planned, or whether fans will be able to attend, Rose believes there are good reasons to hold the tournament this autumn if possible.

Rose has made five appearances for Team Europe

"We might actually be used to it [no crowds] by then," Rose told Golf.com. "It might almost be interesting if the Ryder Cup is the first event with fans.

"Who knows how the summer is gonna play out? The thought of a Ryder Cup without fans is mind-blowing, but what is the new normal? Would we rather still have the opportunity to play? You can't just bump everything to 2021 because 2021 becomes chaos if that's the case.

"In one way, it could be more intense between the two players. There's nowhere to hide, nowhere else to look. You know, it's eyeball to eyeball. It could create a bizarrely intense environment."

Rose will be in the field when the PGA Tour resumes on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, an event being played without crowds, and the Englishman is relishing the opportunity to return to competitive action.

Rose is currently world No 14

"I think the sport will be a great help for people who are still not able to get back to work themselves in whatever way," Rose added. "I really miss competing and I'm willing to go through some of the pain that's going to be required.

"It's going to be tedious, the checks and balances that we need to have in place to make it safe. For me, it's worth it, especially hearing about what the key workers have gone through. While we've been tucked up safe and sound, they've been out there on the front lines dealing with this.

The Golf Show Live on

"So, for me, having to wear a mask here and there and deal with some questions and take a temperature and a swab or two, it's like, 'Get on with it, man.' You realise that you're pretty fortunate to have the opportunity."

