Worst professional golf shots ever! Shanks, duffs, thins and more!

Professional golfers may give the impression that the sport is easy to play, but there are plenty of examples where even the world's top players have been made to look like amateurs!

Golfers of all abilities will understand how it can bite back like no other sport, with the smallest of margins separating an incredible shot from an embarrassing effort that can easily wreck a scorecard.

While shanks and duffed shots are far more common on your local course compared to live televised golf, it does not mean that things do not always go to plan for even some of the game's all-time greats.

From Tiger Woods' chipping yips to Rory McIlroy having trouble hacking out of the rough, we have dipped into the archives to look back at some of the most memorable occasions when things have gone badly wrong for golf's best.

Shanks from Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all make the shortlist, as does a fluffed chip from Hunter Mahan, a bizarre thinned shot across the green from Padraig Harrington and a host of other shots you would not expect from a professional.

