PGA Tour: Aces, hole-outs feature in top-10 shots of season so far

The PGA Tour has already seen holes-in-one, amazing eagles and plenty of special shots during the first part of the campaign, but what has been the shot of the 2019-20 season so far?

Ahead of the PGA Tour returning this week, live on Sky Sports, we've gone through the first 24 events to dig out 10 of the most memorable moments from that part of the campaign.

Danny Lee made a blind hole-out over a bush after getting himself into trouble at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Justin Thomas needed to hit a shot left-handed to get away from trees at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Mexico event saw Jon Rahm make a notable hole-in-one, following on from Louis Oosthuizen's earlier in the season at the WGC-HSBC Champions, with Webb Simpson's ace at the Waste Management Phoenix Open among the other shots featuring.

Tiger Woods saw his ball dramatically bounce out of the hole during the Farmers Insurance Open and Chez Reave's approach during the Sentry Tournament of Champions somehow found the target despite missing the green, while Phil Mickelson miraculously hit the pin with driver at the CJ Cup.

Grayson Murray's hole-in-one at the Honda Classic also makes the shortlist, as does Charl Schwartzel's hole-out eagle from the same event at PGA National, with plenty more incredible efforts likely to come over the final 14 events of the season.

To whet your appetite for the resumption of live golf, click on the video above to look back at 10 of the top shots from the PGA Tour season!