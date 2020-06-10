Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Who to back for PGA Tour's return

0:24 The PGA Tour returns on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf. The PGA Tour returns on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Ahead of the PGA Tour's resumption at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Coley runs through some of the possible contenders to impress at Colonial Country Club.

Three months on from the abandoned Players Championship, oddsmakers can do little else but assume all will be as it was when the PGA Tour returns on Thursday.

Perhaps it will - there is no reason not to expect good golf from Rory McIlroy in the coming weeks and months, with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas among those snapping at his heels. And yet, two of this trio have never played Colonial before, where experience is vital, and the suspicion is we could be in for an upset in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Pick of the prices is, without doubt, Phil Mickelson, who has won this twice, been second once, went close to winning in both Saudi Arabia and California earlier in the year - and yet is chalked up alongside players of nothing like his ability.

That's because his 50th birthday is approaching fast, and he does produce more error-strewn performances these days. But he played well in The Match, he's won titles in each of the last two years, and he's been vastly underestimated at three-figure prices.

The enforced hiatus won't change everything, but it will change some things and perhaps the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day will have benefited from time spent with their coaches.

Day has been talking a good game recently and has been fifth here in the past, while Spieth's record at Colonial is peerless. If - and it is admittedly a pretty big 'if' - he is in anything like decent form, he'll do what he has always done and score well around his favourite course outside of Augusta.

There are plenty of tempting options at big prices and small bets on Jimmy Walker and Troy Merritt are to be considered given generous each-way terms, with Sergio Garcia completing the shortlist.

Like Mickelson and Spieth, Garcia is a former winner here, and his shot-shaping ability is ideal for Hogan's Alley. He's been inside the top 20 on his last three starts in the event and is now based in Texas, so this is something of a home game as he spies a Ryder Cup and World Rankings boost.

