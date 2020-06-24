Graeme McDowell out of Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus

Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after his caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for coronavirus.

McDowell is the second player to drop out of the upcoming Travelers Championship after the PGA confirmed on Tuesday that Cameron Champ had tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair's absence follows on from Nick Watney being forced to withdraw from the RBC Heritage last week after testing positive.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau last played together during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas headline a star-studded field at the Travelers Championship, with extended coverage live of Sky Sports.

Nine of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, the strongest line-up in the tournament's history, with the event the third in as many weeks to be played without spectators since the PGA Tour's return earlier this month.

Rahm, who can move to world No 1 with a victory this week, kicks off Thursday's coverage alongside defending champion Chez Reavie and FedExCup leader Webb Simpson, who won last week's RBC Heritage.

McIlroy, looking to bounce back from tied-32nd and tied-41st finishes in his first two starts back from the enforced coronavirus stoppage, is also out early on Thursday, with the world No 1 in a threeball alongside Phil Mickelson - who turned 50 last week - and Bryson DeChambeau.