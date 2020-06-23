PGA Tour: Cameron Champ latest golfer to test positive for coronavirus

Cameron Champ becomes the second golfer to test positive for Covid-19

Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

The world No 79 becomes the second player in as many events to be diagnosed with coronavirus, following Nick Watney's positive test ahead of the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.

Champ will now have to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, with the PGA Tour saying the American will have their "full support" and they will release full testing results after the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

Champ had been due to feature in Connecticut this week

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," said Champ. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

Champ was not in the field at Harbour Town Golf Links last week but registered a tied-14th finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge a fortnight ago, the PGA Tour's first event back from the enforced coronavirus stoppage.

