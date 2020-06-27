Brendon Todd two ahead of Dustin Johnson at Travelers Championship

1:47 Highlights from the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut Highlights from the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut

Brendon Todd carded the lowest round of his PGA Tour career to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

The world No 58 - already a two-time winner this season - made nine birdies in a bogey-free 61 at TPC River Highlands to get to 18 under, with Dustin Johnson his closest challenger after matching Todd's total and also posting a career-low round.

Kevin Streelman sits three strokes back in third ahead of MacKenzie Hughes, while Bryson DeChambeau is in the group five off the pace and Rory McIlroy finds himself eight back on 10 under.

Bryson DeChambeau made five birdies in a bogey-free round

Heading into the weekend four strokes back, Todd opened with a 15-footer at the first and drained a 25-footer at the third, then followed successive gains from the sixth by picking up a shot at the ninth to turn in 30.

Todd made another 25-footer at the 12th and converted from close range at the 14th to move alongside Johnson at the top of the leaderboard, before adding another birdie at the next and rolled in a 10-footer at the 17th to grab the outright advantage.

Dustin Johnson is without a win since the WGC-Mexico Championship in February 2019

Johnson also registered nine birdies on a low-scoring day in Connecticut, while Streelman jumped to third after hitting a super approach from the fairway bunker to set up a close-range birdie at the last and complete a seven-under 63.

DeChambeau made a 15-foot birdie at the last, his third in the closing six holes, to sign for a five-under 65 and join Kevin Na in tied-fifth, while overnight leader Phil Mickelson slipped six behind and into a share of seventh after a one-over 71.

Phil Mickelson is making his first PGA Tour appearance since turning 50 earlier this month

A frustrating day for McIlroy saw him mix five birdies with four bogeys, with the world No 1 dropping two shots over his final four holes to close a third-round 69 and drop into tied-18th.

The threat of thunderstorms saw tee times brought forward and groups going out off split tees in threeballs, enabling play to finish before 2pm local time (7pm BST). Jason Day played on his own, as a precaution, after requesting a Covid-19 test - which came back negative - ahead of his round.

