Rory McIlroy disappointed after 'erratic' third round at Travelers

Rory McIlroy dropped down the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy admitted he was still adjusting back to tournament golf after slipping out of contention with an "erratic" round at the Travelers Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The world No 1 went into the weekend four strokes back from midway pacesetter Phil Mickelson, only to fall further down the leaderboard with a one-under 69 at TPC River Highlands on Saturday.

McIlroy mixed five birdies with four bogeys during an up-and-down day in Connecticut, with two dropped shots over the closing four holes seeing him head into the final round tied-18th and eight behind leader Brendon Todd.

"Every time I took a step forward I took a step back a couple of holes later." McIlroy said after his round. "I sort of stood still compared to everyone else that was going low out there. Disappointing day.

"It's a little erratic. The good stuff is in there, but obviously there's a bit of bad, too. Sort of just putting it down to having those few months off and not really sort of finding my rhythm yet.

McIlroy has finished tied-32nd and tied-41st in his previous two PGA Tour starts

"Hopefully I can post a low one tomorrow and have a week off before going up to Columbus for a couple of weeks.

"I guess if I'd got to 12-under after 14, if I had have been able to sneak a couple more over the last few holes, get to 14 and then all of a sudden you feel like you're right in it. I went the other way those last few holes and that's what took me out of it."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Todd opened up a two-shot advantage after a career-low 61, while Dustin Johnson is his closest challenge after matching his 61 and also registering his lowest-ever round on the PGA Tour.

"I mean, it always could have been better," Johnson said. "I hit a lot of nice putts that hit the hole from that eight-to ten-foot range, probably had four, five or six of them that I probably should have made.

Dustin Johnson is chasing a first victory since the WGC-Mexico Championship in February 2019

"I made some nice putts, too. I'm very happy with the way I played. I gave myself a lot of looks. Every hole, like I said, I felt like I was giving myself an opportunity to make birdie. I feel like I'm rolling the putter well, so I just need to get myself in a position where I've got a chance to make a putt."

Watch the final round of the Travelers Championship live on Sunday from 1.15pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.