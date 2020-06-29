Dylan Frittelli becomes fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19

Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour pro to test positive

Dylan Frittelli will not be permitted to play in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour have confirmed.

Frittelli was tested as part of the Tour's pre-charter process ahead of travelling to Detroit, and he will now have to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days after producing a positive result for coronavirus.

Frittelli must now self-isolate for 10 days

The South African missed the cut at the Travelers Championship having finished tied for eighth at the previous week's RBC Heritage, although he insisted he is "feeling great physically" and will aim to return at the Workday Charity Open.

He has already been denied the chance to defend his John Deer Classic title after the tournament was cancelled for this year and replaced by a new event at Muirfield Village in Ohio ahead of The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Frittelli becomes the fourth PGA Tour professional to test positive for coronavirus after Nick Watney, Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy, while Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell both pulled out of the Travelers Championship after their caddies were also found to have contracted Covid-19.

A PGA Tour statement issued shortly after Dustin Johnson's victory at TPC River Highlands read: "As part of the PGA TOUR's pre-charter testing process, Tour player Dylan Frittelli tested positive for COVID-19.

"Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, has been withdrawn from next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic field. He will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

"The PGA Tour has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Frittelli. After conducting necessary contact tracing, the Tour's medical advisors are not recommending any additional testing at this time.

Frittelli cannot defend his John Deere Classic title next month after the tournament was cancelled

"I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today," said Frittelli. "I'm thankful for the WHOOP strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight.

"However, I'm most thankful for the Tour's assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe. I look forward to getting back on Tour once it's safe to do so."