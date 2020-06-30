PGA Tour: Harris English tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Detroit return

Harris English will miss the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA Tour have announced that Harris English has become the fifth player in 10 days to test positive for coronavirus.

English missed the Travelers Championship and was set to return to action at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, but he has now been withdrawn from the tournament.

The news comes just a day after Dylan Frittelli was confirmed as the fourth PGA Tour professional to test positive for Covid-19 after Nick Watney, Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy.

A PGA Tour statement read: "As part of the PGA Tour's pre-tournament screening process this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harris English tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.

"English, who did not compete last week at the Travelers Championship, will have the PGA TOUR's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

"While it's disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I'm pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week," said English.

"I fully supported the Tour's new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No 1 priority as a result of a positive test.

"I appreciate the Tour's support and I look forward to competing again after I'm fully recovered."

