European Tour: Who goes closest in driver off the deck challenge?

Marcus Armitage and Oliver Wilson were among the European Tour players sent to tackle a unique nearest-the-pin challenge at one of golf's most iconic closing holes.

Ahead of the European Tour's new 'UK Swing', six events in as many weeks being played in England and Wales, four golfers went to the par-five 18th on the West Course at Wentworth for a special head-to-head match.

Standing 300 yards from the pin and with only a MAVRIK driver at their disposal, Armitage, Wilson, Thomas Detry and James Morrison all took it in turns to try and get as close to the flag as possible.

Detry was also trying to win the nearest-the-pin showdown

To make the challenge ever tougher, all shots had to be played 'off the deck', with the first player to hit it from the floor to within eight feet of the target claiming the bragging rights.

Which player won the Driver off the Deck challenge? Click on the video above to find out!

