Henrik Stenson, Viktor Hovland to play in PGA Tour charity exhibition

Henrik Stenson makes his return to action at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational this week

Henrik Stenson will team up with Viktor Hovland for a special charity match on Wednesday ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, live on Sky Sports.

Stenson, making his first worldwide appearance since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, headlines the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge - a nine-hole match-play competition - in Tennessee.

The Swede forms an all-Scandinavian partnership with rising star Hovland, who claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open earlier in the season, as they face former FedExCup champions Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel.

Hovland finished third at the Workday Charity Open last month

All four players will be mic'd up for the contest, being played on the back nine at TPC Southwind, with the event raising money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the host city of Memphis.

Additional on-course challenges will also take place during the event, live on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the first World Golf Championship tournament since golf's resumption getting underway on Thursday.

The match is the latest in a series of Wednesday nine-hole exhibitions on the PGA Tour, with previous contests ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Memorial Tournament and the 3M Open also raising money for charities.

Watch the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge live on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf!