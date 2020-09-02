Tour Championship: Jon Rahm believes Dustin Johnson is most under pressure as FedExCup leader

Jon Rahm is looking forward to going head to head with Dustin Johnson in Atlanta

Jon Rahm believes playing with Dustin Johnson in the opening round of the Tour Championship will benefit both the leaders in the race for FedExCup glory.

Johnson will begin the PGA Tour's season finale on 10 under par, with Rahm's riveting play-off win over the American at the BMW Championship ensuring the Spaniard will be just two shots behind on the first tee at East Lake in Atlanta.

Rahm holed a sensational 66-foot birdie putt to beat Johnson in a play-off at the BMW Championship

Rahm feels the world's top two players can bring out the best in each other, particularly due to their similar playing styles, although he did hint there would be more pressure on Johnson as the current FedExCup leader.

The new staggered scoring format was introduced last year, with Justin Thomas beginning the Tour Championship with the lead only for Rory McIlroy to come from five shots behind at the start to win his second FedExCup crown - and the lucrative $15m bonus that remains in place this season despite the huge disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've played together a lot, and I do think we bring out the best in each other," said Rahm, who plays alongside the world No 1 in Friday's final pairing. "Dustin is a great guy to play with, and he has a very similar game to mine. We actually see shots very similarly, shot shape and strategy.

"I usually like playing practice rounds with him because I can learn a little bit. He's fast, he's quiet and he's fun if he wants to talk. His caddie, AJ, is really fun as well, so it'll be a good environment.

0:48 Paul McGinley believes Jon Rahm will be the 'dominant force' in the game going forward, following his BMW Championship win on Sunday Paul McGinley believes Jon Rahm will be the 'dominant force' in the game going forward, following his BMW Championship win on Sunday

"I wouldn't be surprised if we both play good this week if we're playing together. I honestly don't think he's thinking about last week at all knowing him. He probably moved on as soon as that play-off was over, and I'm expecting him to come in with fireworks and come out strong."

The 30-man field will be separated by 10 shots before a ball is hit, but Rahm is all-too aware the top contenders cannot take anything for granted - as proved by McIlroy's victory last year.

"You essentially have the pressure of the FedExCup on your shoulders four days in a row, even though you still need to play really good golf for four rounds," Rahm added. "It's in your mind, and we're constantly getting reminded who is No 1, No 2 or No 3.

4:19 Jon Rahm reflects on a 'roller coaster' final hour of the BMW Championship, which culminated in the Spaniard holing a 66-foot putt for victory on the first play-off hole against Dustin Johnson Jon Rahm reflects on a 'roller coaster' final hour of the BMW Championship, which culminated in the Spaniard holing a 66-foot putt for victory on the first play-off hole against Dustin Johnson

"I think, if you're behind, it almost helps because you know where the leader is at. In the past, with the old format and all the point differences, you knew if you were top five you could win. But then you had millions of possible combinations, if this person does this and this one does that, so it was a little more confusing for us and for the fans.

"So I think there's more pressure on whoever is No 1 this way, but the objective and what you need to do is clear. Whatever score you're at is where you're going to finish. It's as simple as that, but it hasn't affected me.

"Last year I came in I think I was sixth. Started good the first day when I was playing with Rory, who ended up winning by four, and after the first round I just didn't play very well, so I got what I deserved.

Rahm feels Johnson is under more pressure at East Lake

"But at least you know where you stand and you know where you have to go. I think we all have the same goal when we came in, which is if you're not leading, or even if you're leading, try to have the lowest four-round total, and that will most likely guarantee you're going to win if you're up there.

"I know that's what Rory did last year, that's what I'm going to try to do this year, and the main difference is that the objective is clear. I think it's easy to understand for us, for the fans, and at the end of the day we're entertainers, so it's what's easiest to understand for everybody."