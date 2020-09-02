Tour Championship: Tee times for the opening round at East Lake
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/09/20 1:53pm
Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.
USA unless stated, all times BST
1700 Billy Horschel, Cameron Champ
1710 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1720 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1730 Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer
1740 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Kevin Kisner
1750 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1800 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler
1810 Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1820 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
1830 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brendon Todd
1840 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1850 Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English
1900 Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa
1910 Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas
1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson
