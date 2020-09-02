Tour Championship: Tee times for the opening round at East Lake

Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first back-to-back FedExCup champion

Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake in Atlanta.

USA unless stated, all times BST

1700 Billy Horschel, Cameron Champ

1710 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1720 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1730 Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer

1740 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Kevin Kisner

1750 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Hatton is the only Englishman to have made it through to the Tour Championship

1800 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler

1810 Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1820 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

1830 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brendon Todd

McIlroy was grouped with Todd during the first two rounds at The Northern Trust

1840 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1850 Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English

1900 Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa

1910 Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas

1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Dustin Johnson

