Tour Championship: Dustin Johnson already over dramatic play-off defeat to Jon Rahm

Dustin Johnson starts the Tour Championship in the lead

Dustin Johnson heads into the Tour Championship unaffected by his dramatic play-off defeat to Jon Rahm last week.

Johnson holed a brilliant 45-foot birdie putt on the final green to force extra holes against Rahm at the BMW Championship, only for Rahm to make an outstanding 66-foot putt for an unlikely three at the first play-off hole.

Johnson said his BMW Championship play-off defeat to Jon Rahm was easy to get over

After failing to follow Rahm in from half the distance, Johnson was magnanimous in defeat but insisted his confidence remained high despite being denied back-to-back FedExCup victories by the narrowest of margins.

"I flew home. I pulled in my driveway, and went upstairs and saw the kids and Paulina," he said. "It was nice, as soon as I saw the kids you don't think about anything but them and Paulina. It was nice just to see the family because I hadn't seen them for a couple weeks, so that was a big bonus.

"But for me, as far as after what had happened at the BMW, it was just something that was going to happen. Jon made a great putt, but there isn't anything I can do about that. I didn't do anything wrong to lose the play-off, so for me it was easy to get over."

Johnson heads into the PGA Tour's season finale with a two-shot lead in the staggered-scoring format, and he is looking forward to resuming his battle with world No 2 Rahm in Friday's opening round at East Lake, live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm.

"Obviously Jon is a great player and he has been for a while now, and he'll continue to be a really good player for years to come," Johnson added. "Being one of the best players in the world, he's got all the skills. He drives it well, he's a good iron player, got a good short game. That's what it takes to be one of the best players in the world.

"But I'm excited to start this week in the No 1 position, and to be playing with Jon in the first round. I think it's going to be a great week, and I'm looking forward to it.

Johnson's confidence remains high heading into the season finale

"I think my form is very good, and I've got a lot of confidence in the game right now. I feel like over the last four or five weeks I've been very, very consistent, and I feel like every part of my game is working well.

"That's what I like to see is the consistency. That's when you know the game is in good form, is when you're playing well and you're consistently contending for golf tournaments, where it's not just one week you're contending, the next week you miss the cut.

"I want to contend every week. That's when I know my game is in good form."