Bryson DeChambeau continues rich vein of form to grab lead at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Bryson DeChambeau admitted the confidence in his game is sky-high after he fired the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career to grab the early first-round clubhouse lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

In his first start since his maiden major triumph at the US Open last month, DeChambeau birdied five consecutive holes over a sensational stretch around the turn as he carded a nine-under-par 62 at TPC Summerlin that left him one shot clear of Harold Varner III and Austin Cook.

DeChambeau would have shot his lowest score ever on the PGA Tour had he holed his eagle putt on his closing hole, but the world No 6 is confident in his chances of landing an eighth tour win in the near future.

"When I'm playing great golf I feel like I've got a great chance to win every week, but that doesn't mean that somebody else is going to play better than me, right?" said DeChambeau. who putted for eagle five times, reaching each of the three par-fives in two.

DeChambeau is targeting an eighth PGA Tour win this week

"So - or they have a chance too, right? So either way there's opportunities for them to play better than me, when I'm playing my best, I'm not going to throw that out of the equation, but what I will say is I'm playing well and I feel like I have my golf swing under control and putting well, making a lot of putts.

"I feel like I can shoot low on a lot of golf courses and usually that wins tournaments."

DeChambeau began on the back nine and was two under before he found his best form at the par-four 15th, the start of an impressive run where only one of his five consecutive birdie putts was from outside five feet.

He missed just two greens in regulation and putted for eagle five times, reaching each of the three par-fives in two.

"It was a great day to play well," said DeChambeau, who won the event in 2018.

"There's no wind out here for the most part and I feel like you can bomb it everywhere and get wedges close. And I was lucky to make a lot of putts."

The 27-year-old American, who proved his doubters wrong with the effectiveness of his power strategy on his way to his major win at Winged Foot, gave an ominous assessment of his game amid expectations he will be a leading contender at next month's Masters.

"I didn't hit it great today, but I still played really, really good and I'm excited for that," said DeChambeau.

DeChambeau was joined by fellow big-hitters Cameron Champ and Matthew Wolff, who he played alongside in the US Open final round, on Thursday and enjoyed the thrill of trying to outdrive his playing partners.

"It was fun, it was awesome to play with all two of them, I guess you could say it was all, amazing to see the power that's out here now," he said.

"I think that's a testament to the new generation that's coming up and what it's going to be like in the future."