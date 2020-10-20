Zozo Championship: World No 1 Dustin Johnson not ready to return after Covid-19 scare

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship

Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's Zozo Championship as he does not feel fit enough to return from a bout of coronavirus.

Johnson was eligible to compete in a star-studded field in California despite testing positive for Covid-19 last week, as he first experienced coronavirus symptoms more than 10 days ago.

Johnson is 'low on energy' after testing positive for Covid-19 last week

But his manager has confirmed to GolfChannel.com that the world No 1, who also missed last week's CJ Cup in Las Vegas, is now scheduled to return at the Houston Open, the week before the Masters.

"While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston," said David Winkle in a text message.

"He understands the importance of not rushing things and wants to be smart about his recovery."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Johnson and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are the only two players among the current world top 10 who will not be at Sherwood Country Club, where Tiger Woods hosted the Hero World Challenge for 14 years.

Woods will defend the title he won last October in Japan, with the tournament moving to California this year due to travel problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.