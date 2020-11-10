The Masters preview podcast: Will Bryson DeChambeau win at Augusta?

Bryson DeChambeau played a practice round with Tiger Woods ahead of The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau’s hopes of victory at The Masters and Tiger Woods’ chances of defending his Green Jacket are among the talking points in another bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

DeChambeau arrives for the final men's major of the year looking for back-to-back major titles, having obliterated the field and the course on this way to winning the US Open in September.

Butch Harmon and Andrew Coltart reflect on DeChambeau's power-hitting approach to golf and how it could work around Augusta National, where the world No 6 reportedly reached all par-fives in two and drove the par-four third green during a recent practice round with Sandy Lyle.

Bryson DeChambeau is looking for a second major victory of 2020

DeChambeau's strategy for The Masters got Harmon drawing comparisons between the American and how Tiger Woods first tackled Augusta during his record-breaking major success in 1997, with Harmon giving his verdict on what to expect from DeChambeau this week.

Listen or subscribe on:

Long drive expert Lee Cox also features to offer more understanding on the equipment DeChambeau has been experimenting with since his major breakthrough, plus shares insight on the mechanics behind his transition into one of the biggest hitters in the sport.

Golf Vodcast Live on

Away from DeChambeau, the panel discuss how Augusta could play differently in November compared to the Masters' usual slot in the sporting calendar, as well as looking at the weather forecast for the week and how it may impact the tournament.

The guests take a look at Woods' form and fitness heading into his title defence and give their view on whether this could be the week Rory McIlroy finally completes the career Grand Slam, with all of them also offering their predictions on who will win this week's events.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

The Vodcast version is out now on Sky Sports On Demand, with the show also on Sky Sports The Masters on Tuesday from 10pm, then Wednesday from 6pm and 10pm.