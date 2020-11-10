The Masters: Tiger Woods grouped with Open champion Shane Lowry at Augusta

Tiger Woods will have Open champion Shane Lowry in his group for the first two rounds of the 84th Masters at Augusta National.

Woods will begin the defence of his title at 12:55pm (GMT) from the 10th tee along with Lowry and last year's US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, two groups after pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau tees off with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen.

The two marquee threeballs have also been confirmed as the first two Featured Groups on Thursday, with live coverage beginning at 12:30pm on our dedicated Sky Sports The Masters channel.

Rory McIlroy will start his latest attempt to complete a Grand Slam of majors with world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay for company, and they have a late start from the first tee on Thursday.

McIlroy, Johnson and recent Zozo Championship winner Cantlay are in the third-last group out for the first round at 12pm local time and will face the prospect of completing their rounds in fading light, with sunset due at 5:26pm.

The Woods group will swap places with the McIlroy threeball for the second round, with DeChambeau, Rahm and Oosthuizen also finishing late on Friday.

Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, will strike the opening tee shot of the tournament from the 10th tee at 7am on Thursday morning, with 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover enjoying the same honour on the first.

BMW PGA champion Tyrrell Hatton's rise to ninth in the world rankings has earned him a place in a high-profile group with Adam Scott and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, while Matt Fitzpatrick goes out with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Thursday's key tee times (all GMT):

1200 First groups tee off (First and 10th tees)

1233 Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Featured Group)

1255 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (Featured Group)

1638 Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

1649 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

1700 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

