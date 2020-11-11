The Masters: How Sky Sports are covering during coronavirus pandemic

After a long wait the Masters is finally here, with a different look for Sky Sports’ coverage as the world’s best golfers vie for the final men’s major of 2020.

The iconic tournament, which traditionally marks the start of the men's major schedule, was pushed back from April to a November slot for the first time due to the coronavirus.

Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty will be fronting the coverage along with Sarah Stirk, but travel restrictions caused by the pandemic mean the broadcast will come from Sky Studios in west London, rather than on site at Augusta National, Georgia.

All on-site staff must wear masks as they arrive, before they undergo a temperature check to ensure safety precautions are taken.

The award-winning Sky Sports Golf team will have four commentary positions, with Ewen Murray, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart all part of the on-air coverage.

The Covid-19 era means a screen will separate the two commentators while they analyse the live pictures, all while there is talkback from the director and producer.

Rich Beem will be on site at Augusta along with NBC Golf Channel host Cara Banks, while Butch Harmon will once again be part of the coverage from his home in Las Vegas.

The Zen Green Stage - being used for the first time for Sky's Masters coverage - will be a key part of the innovative technology being used as Sky Sports bring you closer to the action.

Sky Sports is the exclusive live broadcaster of the Masters in the UK.

Watch The Masters this November live on Sky Sports, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports' Masters channel. Live coverage beings with Featured Groups from 12.30pm on Thursday November 12.