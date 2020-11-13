The Masters: Kevin Na excels from tee to green, but 39 putts adds up to a 73

Kevin Na hit all 18 greens but endured a putting nightmare

Kevin Na produced one of the most bizarre rounds in Masters history, hitting all 18 greens in regulation but struggling with the putter as he fired a one-over 73.

Na's form with the flat stick did not come close to matching his prowess from tee to green as he became the first player to hit every green in regulation for 11 years, according to stats supremo Justin Ray.

But the 37-year-old needed 39 putts in what he referred to as "my new record" on his Instagram account, and he is believed to be the first player since records began some 30 years ago to shoot over par when not missing a green.

Na made only one birdie and needed 39 putts in his 73

Na three-putted five times and picked up only one birdie, getting down in two from over 70 feet at the long 15th, while two of the three-putts led to bogeys at the seventh and 11th holes.

On his Instragram story, Na wrote: "Hit all 18 greens in regulation and two par 5s in two. Shot 73, 39 putts is my new record!"

According to the shot tracker on the official Masters app, Na missed six putts from inside 10 feet, including birdie chances from seven feet at the second and fourth.

The irony is that Na was ranked fifth in the Strokes Gained - Putting statistics on the PGA Tour last season!