Greg Norman: Australian golfing great readmitted to hospital, awaiting coronavirus test results

Greg Norman is a two-time major champion

Former world number one golfer Greg Norman is back in hospital as he continues his recovery from a suspected bout of coronavirus.

The 65-year-old spent Christmas Day in hospital, having self-isolated on his return to Australia after competing in Orlando's PNC Championship.

The two-time Open champion was initially released from hospital to continue self-isolating at home, while awaiting the results of his Covid-19 tests, but has since been readmitted.

"I hope this will be my final update on this COVID saga ... back in hospital after getting a positive result," Norman said.

"The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today."

Norman revealed that, despite being in relatively good health and having a high pain tolerance, the "hideous" virus was "like nothing I have ever experienced before."

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work," Norman added.

"Then my taste failed, where beer tastes bad and wine the same ... at times struggling with memory of names and things."

Nicknamed 'The Great White Shark', Norman won the Open Championship in 1986 and 1993, spending more than 300 weeks at the top of golf's world rankings.

The Australian was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

"Again thank you all for your concerns love and support and please be safe, stay healthy and be smart," Norman said.

"And let's put this 2020 in our rear-view mirrors and look to 2021 and beyond where we can get back to life in whatever the new normal will be. God bless you all."