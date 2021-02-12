Ladies European Tour: Record total prize purse on offer as part of 2021 Race to Costa del Sol schedule

Emily Kristine Pedersen won the Race to Costa del Sol in 2020

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking schedule for the 2021 season, featuring 27 events and its biggest total prize fund.

Nine new tournaments and 19 different countries feature on the Race to Costa del Sol schedule, with players competing for a total purse of over €19m - €2m more than the proposed 2020 schedule before the coronavirus pandemic and €6m higher than in 2019.

The start of the season has been delayed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and will not begin until the Investec South African Women's Open on May 13-16, while all events postponed last year due to the pandemic return to the 2021 schedule.

Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour, CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to announce our record-breaking schedule for 2021 and thrilled to offer some good news to our membership after a difficult season last year.

Pedersen won the last three events of the 2020 season

"The LET is dedicated to supporting our members and growing the game of golf to new and existing markets and we are proud to confirm the return of not only all postponed events but the addition of several new and innovative tournaments, which shows just how much interest and momentum there is behind women's sport."

The Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Netherlands, Spain, Scotland, Sweden and Switzerland will all host events over the summer, with the first event on European soil being the Jabra Ladies Open in France from June 3-5.

The Ladies Scottish Open has also lost its title sponsor and a venue for the tournament has yet to be confirmed, while venues have yet to be announced of the New York, Singapore and London editions of the inaugural Aramco Team Series.

𝘼 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙒𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉'𝙎 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝙁



Introducing The Aramco Team Series staged in New York, London, Singapore & Jeddah



4 Global Team Events 🌎

3 Professionals & 1 Amateur ⛳️

Unique Team Draft 😉

$1 million prize fund per event 💵#RaiseOurGame | #LadiesFirst pic.twitter.com/oti4gmp1DW — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) February 3, 2021

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew added: "I committed myself to playing on the LET in Europe last year and unfortunately I was not able to play as much as I would have liked so I am pleased to see such a healthy schedule for me to get back out there.

"I have six captain's picks for the first time this year and I am looking forward to playing with some of Europe's best as I look to assemble my team ahead of defending our trophy in September."