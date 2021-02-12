Kenya Savannah Classic added to European Tour schedule and forms Kenya double-header

Karen Country Club will host both events in Kenya [credit: IMG Kenya]

The European Tour has created a new tournament to form a Kenya double-header next month.

The Kenya Savannah Classic will take place from March 23-26 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi and come just two days after the conclusion of the Magical Kenya Open, held at the same venue.

The extra event restores the Race to Dubai schedule back to 42 tournaments, following the cancellation of the Oman Open, with the new tournament offering a €1m prize purse.

Guido Migliozzi won the Magical Kenya Open in 2019

Keith Pelley, the European Tour's chief executive, said: "The addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to our 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for our members, while having two consecutive tournaments at Karen Country Club follows our strategy of playing in geographical clusters to reduce travelling as much as possible at the moment.

"We are therefore grateful to the Kenyan Government, Kenya Open Golf Limited and Karen Country Club for their support, and after the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in 2020, we look forward to visiting Kenya for two consecutive weeks this March."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 2020 Magical Kenya Open was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Italy's Guido Migliozzi claimed a one-shot win and maiden European Tour title at the event in 2019. Seve Ballesteros and Ian Woosnam are among the other former winners in Kenya.

Peter Kanyago, the chairman of the Kenya Open Golf Limited, said: "We were disappointed not to be able to play the Magical Kenya Open last year after it became a full European Tour event in 2019, but as we continue to prepare for this year's tournament, we are now also very pleased to add a second event, the Kenya Savannah Classic."

Watch the European Tour throughout the season live on Sky Sports Golf!