Ladies European Tour 2021 schedule: Dates, venues and tournaments for the new Race to Costa del Sol season

The Ladies European Tour's 2021 schedule features 27 events in 19 different countries, including the Solheim Cup in Ohio and Olympic Games in Tokyo; Race to Costa del Sol to offer a total prize purse of over €19m

Last Updated: 12/02/21 1:40pm

The Ladies European Tour has unveiled their new schedule for the 2021 season
A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2021 Ladies European Tour season.

May 13-16: Investec South African Women's Open - Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

May 27-29: Aramco Team Series - New York (venue TBC)

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking schedule, featuring 27 events in 19 countries.

June 3-5: Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

June 10-13: Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Vallda Golf and Country Club, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg, Sweden

June 18-20: Gant Ladies Open - Aura Golf, Turku, Finland

June 25-27: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Golf Club Beroun, Prague, Czech Republic

June 30-July 3: Big Green Egg Dutch Ladies Open - Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Arnhem, Netherlands

July 8-10: Aramco Team Series - London (venue TBC)

Venues for three of the Aramco Team Series events have yet to be announced
July 15-18: Mediterranean Ladies Open - Club de Golf Terramar, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

July 22-25: The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 29-August 1: UK event confirmed

August 2-8: Tokyo Olympics - Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach is confident the Tokyo Games go ahead this summer but has admitted that there may be no crowds
August 12-15: Ladies Scottish Open (venue TBC)

August 19-22: AIG Women's Open - Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland

August 26-29: Skatto Open - Skäfto Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden

September 2-5: Creekhouse Ladies Open- Kristianstads Golf Club, Åhus, Sweden

September 4-6: Solheim Cup - Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, USA

Team Europe won the Solheim Cup in 2019, with Suzann Pettersen securing the winning point in the 14.5-13.5 victory
September 9-11: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golfpark Holzhäusern, Ennetsee, Switzerland

September 16-19: Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf du Medoc - Chateaux Course, Le Pian-Medoc, France

TBC: Ladies European Thailand Championship (date and venue TBC)

September 30-October 3: Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon, India

October 7-9: Aramco Team Series - Singapore (venue TBC)

October 14-17: Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kilifi County

October 21-24: Lalla Meryem Cup (TBC) - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Morocco

October 27-29: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic - Emirates Golf Club - Faldo Course, Dubai

November 4-7: Aramco Saudi Ladies International - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

November 10-12: Aramco Team Series - Jeddah - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

TBC: Potential Philippines tournament - (date and venue TBC)

November 25-28: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España (venue TBC)

