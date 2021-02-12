Ladies European Tour 2021 schedule: Dates, venues and tournaments for the new Race to Costa del Sol season
The Ladies European Tour's 2021 schedule features 27 events in 19 different countries, including the Solheim Cup in Ohio and Olympic Games in Tokyo; Race to Costa del Sol to offer a total prize purse of over €19m
A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2021 Ladies European Tour season.
Correct as of February 12:
May 13-16: Investec South African Women's Open - Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
May 27-29: Aramco Team Series - New York (venue TBC)
Record prize purse for 2021 season
The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking schedule, featuring 27 events in 19 countries.
June 3-5: Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
June 10-13: Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Vallda Golf and Country Club, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg, Sweden
June 18-20: Gant Ladies Open - Aura Golf, Turku, Finland
June 25-27: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Golf Club Beroun, Prague, Czech Republic
June 30-July 3: Big Green Egg Dutch Ladies Open - Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Arnhem, Netherlands
July 8-10: Aramco Team Series - London (venue TBC)
July 15-18: Mediterranean Ladies Open - Club de Golf Terramar, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
July 22-25: The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
July 29-August 1: UK event confirmed
August 2-8: Tokyo Olympics - Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan
August 12-15: Ladies Scottish Open (venue TBC)
August 19-22: AIG Women's Open - Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland
August 26-29: Skatto Open - Skäfto Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden
September 2-5: Creekhouse Ladies Open- Kristianstads Golf Club, Åhus, Sweden
September 4-6: Solheim Cup - Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, USA
September 9-11: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golfpark Holzhäusern, Ennetsee, Switzerland
September 16-19: Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf du Medoc - Chateaux Course, Le Pian-Medoc, France
TBC: Ladies European Thailand Championship (date and venue TBC)
September 30-October 3: Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon, India
October 7-9: Aramco Team Series - Singapore (venue TBC)
October 14-17: Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kilifi County
October 21-24: Lalla Meryem Cup (TBC) - Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Morocco
October 27-29: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic - Emirates Golf Club - Faldo Course, Dubai
November 4-7: Aramco Saudi Ladies International - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
November 10-12: Aramco Team Series - Jeddah - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
TBC: Potential Philippines tournament - (date and venue TBC)
November 25-28: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España (venue TBC)