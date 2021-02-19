Genesis Invitational: Tae Hoon Kim completes car hat-trick with Riviera hole-in-one

1:19 South Korea's Tae Hoon Kim made his mark and secured another car in the first round of the Genesis Invitational with a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th South Korea's Tae Hoon Kim made his mark and secured another car in the first round of the Genesis Invitational with a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th

South Korean Tae Hoon Kim was certainly motoring when he made his PGA Tour debut in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

The 35-year-old made a hole-in-one at the 16th hole at Riviera Country Club which secured him the car bonus prize of a 2021 Genesis G80.

Remarkably this is the third Genesis vehicle Kim has won in just over four months.

He claimed his invite for the tournament by winning the Genesis Championship on the Korean Tour in October, the first-place prize including a Genesis GV80.

That victory also helped the four-time Korean Tour winner top the 2020 Korean Tour order of merit which landed him a Genesis GV70.

"I gave the first two cars to my parents but I'm not sure yet what I'll do with this latest one," Kim said.

Kim, who started on the 10th hole on Thursday, had already made an eagle when he arrived at the 16th hole after holing out from a greenside bunker at the par-five 11th.

He then made his mark in style on the 168-yard par-three as he nailed his tee shot with a seven-iron for an ace.

"I didn't see the ball go in the hole but then I noticed some people up at the green celebrating and realised it went in. That was a pretty special thing to happen in my first PGA Tour event," he said.

Kim eventually carded a two-under 69 with his eventful debut round also including three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey at the second.