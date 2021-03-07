The Players Championship: Brooks Koepka withdraws from PGA Tour event due to knee injury

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Players Championship

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Players Championship due to a knee injury.

The former world No 1 has previously struggled with an injury to his left knee, seeing him miss several months of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season and also withdraw from September's US Open, although his latest setback is in the opposite knee.

Koepka, who won the Waste Management Phoenix Open last month and finished tied-second in his last start at the WGC-Workday Championship, will be replaced in the 154-player field by Anirban Lahiri.

Koepka is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour

"Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager. "We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more."

Koepka had surgery to repair a partially torn patella tendon in his left knee in 2019 and returned to action in Abu Dhabi the following January, only to be further troubled by more knee problems and a left hip injury.

Brooks Koepka's best finish at The Players was a share of 11th in 2018

The 30-year-old underwent further stem cell therapy in his left knee after failing to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship and has previously said he was back to full strength, with the right-knee injury coming just weeks after ending his 18-month winless run on the PGA Tour.

Koepka's withdrawal means the field now includes 48 of the top 50 in both the FedExCup standings and the world rankings, with Matthew Wolff the only other player not currently set to feature.

Kramer Hickok is now the first alternate should there be any further withdrawals, followed by John Huh, Norway's Kristoffer Ventura and American Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

