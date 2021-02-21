The Players Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy's title defence live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

1:06 The waiting is almost over for The Players, with extended coverage of the PGA Tour's flagship event live on Sky Sports The Players. The waiting is almost over for The Players, with extended coverage of the PGA Tour's flagship event live on Sky Sports The Players.

Rory McIlroy will have another opportunity to defend his Players Championship title over the next few weeks, with round-the-clock coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

The Northern Irishman claimed a one-shot victory at TPC Sawgrass during his FedExCup-winning campaign in 2019, while McIlroy's defence was cut short last year when the PGA Tour's flagship event was cancelled after the opening round due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy can become the first golfer in history to win successive editions of The Players, with the four-time major champion part of a star-studded field in Florida for golf's unofficial "fifth major".

Rory McIlroy carded an opening-round 72 at The Players last year before the tournament was cancelled

Dustin Johnson will have the opportunity to extend his advantage at the top of the world rankings after being the dominant force in golf in recent months, with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also looking to win the event - and its $2.7m first prize - for the first time.

This year's contest marks the 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods' "better than most" putt at the par-three 17th on his way to the first of two victories at The Players, although it is unclear yet whether the 15-time major champion will be able to feature as he continues to recover from back surgery.

Tiger Woods missed the 2020 contest due to injury

Sky Sports will once again be the home of The Players, with eight hours of live build-up and preview content on Tuesday March 9 and Wednesday March 10 on Sky Sports The Players ahead of extended coverage of all four tournament days from March 11-14.

To get ready for one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar, click on the video above to look back at some of the most memorable moments from the Players Championship archives!

Watch the Players Championship live this March on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players!