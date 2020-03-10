Players Championship: Should the event become golf's fifth major?

The iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has been the scene of plenty of drama over the years

The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship, but should the tournament become golf's fifth major?

The PGA Tour's flagship event is regularly referred to as golf's unofficial 'fifth major', with a star-studded field and iconic venue making for a special week in the golfing calendar.

The tournament was switched from May back to March last year, with Rory McIlroy clearly enjoying the different conditions as the course played softer and longer. The change in date also put the event back as part of the Florida Swing and enabled it to launch a string of key tournaments in the schedule, with one major taking place each month following The Players.

Rory McIlroy displays the trophy following his victory in the 2019 Players Championship

This year's event has seen another big hike in the prize fund from $12.5m to $15m, the largest purse in golf and more than any money available at the current four majors as it stands, while the winner will receive $2.7m, up from $2.25m.

While the PGA Championship allocates 20 places for club professionals and the other three majors all have amateur invites in their fields, this week's event arguably boasts the strongest line-up of the year and only offers spots for Tour players.

Jon Rahm led going into the final round at TPC Sawgrass last year

Although the men's major calendar has traditionally always consisted of the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open, the name and identity of majors in both women's and seniors' golf have changed over time.

The ladies game has had five majors since the Evian Championship was awarded higher status in 2013 and the over-50s have had five since the Senior Open Championship was added in 2003, so is it time for a rethink about the men's major schedule?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

We asked the same question last year and 54 per cent of you were in favour of the Players Championship becoming a major, but has McIlroy's thrilling one-shot win last year after a dramatic final round made the case even stronger?

Should the Players Championship become a major? Cast your vote below!