Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy and Doc Redman to miss Honda Classic after positive Covid-19 tests

Gary Woodland missed the cut at The Players Championship

Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy and Doc Redman have withdrawn from this week's Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus.

Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, is replaced in the field by Sebastian Cappelen, while DJ Trahan comes in for Piercy and Kiradech Aphibarnrat takes Redman's spot.

A statement from the PGA Tour on Monday read: "The players will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines."

The positive tests follow two weeks of the Florida events on the PGA Tour allowing limited fans, with roughly 8,000 in attendance at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.

Woodland has been coping with a torn labrum in his hip. He and Redman both missed the cut at The Players Championship.

Piercy, who is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, finished tied for 69th at TPC Sawgrass.

