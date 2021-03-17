Tiger Woods returns home after three weeks in hospital following serious car crash

Tiger Woods has announced he has left hospital following his car crash last month

Tiger Woods says he is happy to be home after leaving hospital following a serious car crash in California last month.

Woods suffered multiple fractures in the accident, when he careered off the road "at high speed". His car rolled several times before coming to rest on an embankment.

The 45-year-old, who was on his way to Rolling Hills Country Club for a publicity shoot when the crash happened shortly after 7am local time on February 23, was pulled from the wreckage by emergency services.

He underwent surgery after the crash left him with "open fractures affecting the upper and lower of the tibia and fibula bones".

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Woods said: "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."